Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $315.45.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Insiders own 24.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $250,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

