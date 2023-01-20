Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

