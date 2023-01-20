Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

