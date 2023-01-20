Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
MNDJF traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 1.88. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.16 and a 12-month high of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.70.
About Mandalay Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandalay Resources (MNDJF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.