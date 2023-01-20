Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

MNDJF traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 1.88. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.16 and a 12-month high of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.70.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

