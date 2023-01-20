Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 84,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 65,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

