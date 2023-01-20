Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5,707.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

