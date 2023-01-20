Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

