Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 1.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 129,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 195,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 87.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.