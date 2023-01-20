Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,693. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

