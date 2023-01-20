Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $57.98.

