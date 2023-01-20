Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

