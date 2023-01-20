Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 530,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,103. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

