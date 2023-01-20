Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $195.83. 10,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

