Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,635. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

