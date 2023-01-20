Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.23.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $367.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.02. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
