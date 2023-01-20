Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $367.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.02. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

