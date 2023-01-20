Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.67. 67,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 45,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$983.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64.

Maverix Metals ( TSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

