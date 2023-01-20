Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,652. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.