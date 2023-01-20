MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 31,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

