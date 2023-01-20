MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.43. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 36,657 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

