MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.43. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 36,657 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.