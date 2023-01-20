MELD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,680,996 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0209549 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,678,720.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

