Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading Up 4.3%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.74 and last traded at $192.01. Approximately 8,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 86,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $779,416 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

