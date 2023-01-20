Metal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.35 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Metal has a total market cap of $60.70 million and $9.35 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00428339 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.34 or 0.30066260 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

