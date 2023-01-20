MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $90.87 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $90.87 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $20.52 or 0.00097290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.25450331 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,658,731.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

