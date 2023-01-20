Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
