Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $250.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $250.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,376,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,640,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.