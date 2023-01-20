Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 184000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

