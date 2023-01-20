Mina 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.17 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Mina has a market capitalization of $441.30 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 812,169,268 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 811,670,646.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52395718 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,705,305.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

