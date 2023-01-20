MinePlex (PLEX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.36 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and $4.36 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009414 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00435263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.13 or 0.30552283 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,510,841 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

