Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $1.92. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 94,420 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

