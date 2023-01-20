Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 19.7% Higher This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

