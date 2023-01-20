Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Investec assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

