Mizuho Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $132.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

AMAT opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $147.32.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

