MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

GLE stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.80. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.49. The firm has a market cap of £242.12 million and a P/E ratio of 691.67.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

