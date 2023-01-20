MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.74) price target on the stock.
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
GLE stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.80. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.49. The firm has a market cap of £242.12 million and a P/E ratio of 691.67.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
