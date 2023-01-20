MOBLAND Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135,633.01 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $135,633.01 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

