Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 47,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,074. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

