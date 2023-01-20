Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,478.50

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,478.50 ($18.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,507.50 ($18.40). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,501 ($18.32), with a volume of 539,045 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.79) to GBX 1,760 ($21.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mondi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,478.52.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

