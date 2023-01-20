Moneywise Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.