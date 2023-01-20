Moneywise Inc. Makes New $384,000 Investment in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NURE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 170.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

BATS NURE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

