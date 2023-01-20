Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $216.69 million and $5.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024559 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,882,564 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

