Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $226.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $226.85 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024397 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,972,185 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

