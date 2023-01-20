Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sells $494,700.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 10,784,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

