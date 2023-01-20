Morgan Stanley Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $250.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.