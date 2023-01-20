Motco Acquires 1,530 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.