Motco Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

