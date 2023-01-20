Motco Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motco grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 82,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $2,748,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 58,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

