MovieBloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $44.05 million and $2.97 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

