MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,219 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 2.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $731,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.4 %

MSCI stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.70. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

