MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$64.27 and last traded at C$64.12, with a volume of 52129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.43.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Read More
