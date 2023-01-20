Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 660,254 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,669.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,254 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.12. 165,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,560. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

