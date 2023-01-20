Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,448 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 5,865,828 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.